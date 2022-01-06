Limerick gardai investigate theft of beer from parked car

Two boxes of Heineken were stolen along with a box of Budweiser
A LIMERICK motorist's New Year celebrations went flat after thieves stole several boxes of beer from their car.
Gardai are investigating the unusual theft which occurred in the city centre late last week.
"A thief broke into a gold Toyota Avensis car sometime between 10.30pm last Thursday and 11.30am on Friday morning (New Years Eve," explained Garda John Finnerty.
"The car was parked on Lord Edward Street in the city. There were three boxes of beer stolen from the car - two boxes of Heineken and one box of Budweiser," he added.
Gardai say the incident is a timely reminder to motorists that they should not leave anything of value on display in their cars when parking - even for a short period.
Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (061) 214340.
