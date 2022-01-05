Information sought following theft of copper cylinder from home in Limerick town

GARDAI are appealing for information about a burglary which occurred in west Limerick over the New Year period.

A copper cylinder was stolen by thieves who broke into a house in Abbeyfeale. The property was not occupied at the time.

According to investigating gardai, the house at Old Church Street in the town was targeted sometime between 4pm last Thursday (December 30) and 10am on New Year’s Eve.

“They smashed a rear window in the house and made their way inside. They brought a pick axe with them and prised out the copper water cylinder which they escaped with,” said Garda John Finnerty.

The scene of the burglary has been examined and the damage caused by the culprits is likely to come to several thousand euro.

As the thieves would have needed transport to remove the cylinder, anyone who saw anything suspicious or an unusual vehicle is asked to contact the local garda station.