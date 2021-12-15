Search

15 Dec 2021

Ten year-old boy prevents burglary at his Limerick home

Gardai say there have been a number of attempted burglaries in Limerick over the past few weeks

TWO would-be burglars fled from a home in County Limerick after they were spotted by a young boy who lives at the property.

Gardai say the incident is one of number of attempted burglaries which have been reported in recent weeks.

"The incident happened at Castleroberts (Adare) at ten to five in the evening," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"A ten-year-old boy was in his living room, the back door of the house opened and he looked out. He saw two men about to walk into the kitchen but when they saw him, they ran off," she added.

In a similar-but-separate incident, a man in his sixties was alerted to somebody at the front door of his home in Lisnagry shortly before teatime.

"He went to see who it was and disturbed four men wearing balaclavas who ran off when they saw him," said Sgt Leetch.

REVEALED: Over half of reported spiking incidents in 2021 involved needles

In another incident which has been highlighted, four men wearing balaclavas were spotted in the back garden of a house in the city.

"At twenty to five in the evening a lady was upstairs in her home on the Golf Links Road. Her doorbell rang and she came down to see who it was. On the way down she could see four men in balaclavas in her back garden, one carrying a
crowbar. They ran off when they saw her as no burglar wants to get caught," she said.

Gardai say all three incidents show the importance of ensuring your home is secure at all times and that potential intruders believe there is somebody inside.

"I have always said that the greatest deterrent to a burglar is that they believe there is somebody at home. They are bold enough to try a door handle or ring a bell to confirm that somebody is there. It is so important to keep all doors
locked and to light up your home on timed switches if you are out. Put on plenty of lights if you are alone in the house. It gives the impression that there are plenty of people there," advised Sgt Leetch.

