Warning over 'sharp rise' in bike thefts in Limerick

GARDAI are warning that there has been a 'sharp rise' in bicycle thefts in Limerick city in recent weeks.
The is evidence that criminals are deliberately locations where people need to store their bikes for a period of time - particularly schools, colleges and shopping centres.
"If you own a bicycle you must know the serial number of it, have a photo of the bicycle and pay a minimum of 10% of it’s value on two different types of locks. Use both locks, which must be kept up off the ground when you lock your bicycle to a strong immovable object in a busy well-lit area," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
"If anybody has any information regarding stolen bicycles, we would ask that they contact their local garda station or the information can be passed onto gardai anonymously on the garda confidential number 1800 666111," added Sgt Leetch.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.