Christmas gift stolen from teenage boy during shopping trip to Limerick

The victim has bought expensive aftershave a short time earlier | FILE PHOTO
GARDAI are investigating the theft of present which had been bought by a 14-year-old during a shopping visit to Limerick.
The teenager had travelled down from Galway to the city centre last Saturday afternoon. "He was with his mother and by three in the afternoon, the young lad had bought some presents including expensive aftershave as a special gift," explained divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
"While in a city centre shop he got distracted and unfortunately left his bag down for a minute, when he went to pick it up, it was gone. I feel so sorry for him but criminals don’t care who they steal from so don’t give them the opportunity," she added.
Gardai are warning that criminals will often mingle with members of the public and will not stand out.
"Criminals mingle with crowds so and they are very quick to spot a chance to steal from you so you must be very observant and keep your property close. Keep an eye out for each other and report anything suspicious to the security guard or gardai," advised Sgt Leetch.
