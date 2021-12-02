Search

02 Dec 2021

Christmas gift stolen from teenage boy during shopping trip to Limerick

Christmas gift stolen from teenage boy during shopping trip to Limerick

The victim has bought expensive aftershave a short time earlier | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are investigating the theft of present which had been bought by a 14-year-old during a shopping visit to Limerick.

The teenager had travelled down from Galway to the city centre last Saturday afternoon. "He was with his mother and by three in the afternoon, the young lad had bought some presents including expensive aftershave as a special gift," explained divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Criminals target Limerick mother in WhatsApp scam

"While in a city centre shop he got distracted and unfortunately left his bag down for a minute, when he went to pick it up, it was gone. I feel so sorry for him but criminals don’t care who they steal from so don’t give them the opportunity," she added.

Gardai are warning that criminals will often mingle with members of the public and will not stand out. 

"Criminals mingle with crowds so and they are very quick to spot a chance to steal from you so you must be very observant and keep your property close. Keep an eye out for each other and report anything suspicious to the security guard or gardai," advised Sgt Leetch.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media