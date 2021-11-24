Search

24 Nov 2021

Limerick murderer receives prison sentence for having flick knife

Gerard Lynch Picture: Press 22

Gerard Lynch pictured at a previous court hearing | PICTURE: Press 22

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK man who is serving a life sentence for murdering his brother was convicted, in his absence, of an offence committed in 2017. 

Gerard Lynch, aged 34, of Main Street, Pallaskenry pleaded guilty, last May, to murdering his brother Willie Lynch at Main Street, Pallaskenry on December 30, 2017.At his sentencing in the Central Criminal Court last month, a  mandatory life sentence was handed down

Mr Lynch did not appear before Newcastle West District Court last Thursday, but, through his solicitor, entered a plea to the charge of possession of a flick knife with a six-inch Stanley blade.

The charge was brought under the provisions of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990 as amended. 

Inspector Sandra Healy said on Halloween night, October 31, 2017, Mr Lynch was found with the flick knife on Main St, Pallaskenry, 

Convicting Mr Lynch of the single charge, Judge Carol Ann Coolican sentenced him to one months' imprisonment.

