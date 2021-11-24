Limerick murderer receives prison sentence for having flick knife

Gerard Lynch pictured at a previous court hearing | PICTURE: Press 22
A LIMERICK man who is serving a life sentence for murdering his brother was convicted, in his absence, of an offence committed in 2017.
Gerard Lynch, aged 34, of Main Street, Pallaskenry pleaded guilty, last May, to murdering his brother Willie Lynch at Main Street, Pallaskenry on December 30, 2017.At his sentencing in the Central Criminal Court last month, a mandatory life sentence was handed down.
Mr Lynch did not appear before Newcastle West District Court last Thursday, but, through his solicitor, entered a plea to the charge of possession of a flick knife with a six-inch Stanley blade.
The charge was brought under the provisions of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990 as amended.
Inspector Sandra Healy said on Halloween night, October 31, 2017, Mr Lynch was found with the flick knife on Main St, Pallaskenry,
Convicting Mr Lynch of the single charge, Judge Carol Ann Coolican sentenced him to one months' imprisonment.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.