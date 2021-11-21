Search

Information sought following theft of cash from cafe in Limerick village

Information sought following theft of cash from cafe in Limerick village

The culprit ran down the main street in Adare following the burglary

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI have renewed their appeal for information following a burglary at a business premises in Adare earlier this month.

A quantity of cash was taken when the Good Room cafe in the village was broken into by a male culprit at around 1.05am on November 11.

"The staff coming into work the following morning at 7am discovered the break-in but CCTV from the premises can provide both the time of the burglary and a good description of a male," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

According to gardai, the footage shows the male ran down the main street of Adare after he left the premises at around 1.15am.

"Gardai in Adare are investigating and they are looking for any witnesses to any unusual activity or any motorist with dash camera footage who may have been driving through Adare at that time to please contact them on 061-396216," said Sgt Leetch.

