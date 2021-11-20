Search

20/11/2021

Stolen bike 'miraculously' returned to Limerick pensioner

Elderly gentleman 'shaken' after 40 year old bike stolen from shed in Limerick

The High Nelly bike was stolen from the Corbally area and returned through the power of social media.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A STOLEN bike taken from the garden shed of a Limerick pensioner has been returned thanks to the power of social media.

The Limerick Leader previously reported that an old-school High Nelly bicycle was stolen from a 72-year-old gentleman in the Corbally community, leaving him and his wife “deeply upset.”

After his beloved bike was taken from their property, his daughter reached out online, posting a picture of the bike and calling on anyone with information to come forward.

Since then, the power of social media has been at play, and miraculously, her father’s 40-year-old vintage bicycle has been returned.

“His initial reaction was sheer shock. I told him that someone had reached out on Facebook. He was so thrilled, he never thought he would see it again,” his daughter Teresa confided.

The family are overwhelmed by the benevolence of the local community, through the number of shares online and several kind-hearted offers of a replacement bike.

In the period when the bike remained missing, two people reached out to this newspaper, offering a spare bike to the retired gentleman after reading his story.

Quite distinctive with its black replacement saddle, the bike was spotted by “a lovely couple” in a Limerick city suburb, who took it into their home before reaching out to one of Teresa’s friends.

Despite being a fair-weather cyclist, Teresa informed that her father has returned to the open road on his weekly trips that allow him to get essential exercise, aiding his sore knee.

“I didn’t realise what bad nick it was in before it was taken. I will have to reach out to some specialists to get a job done on it for him. The moral of the story is that you think something so precious is safe, but it really wasn’t. It’s a lesson in being more careful. He knows how lucky he is.

“He kept saying it was a miracle, but I told him that’s just social media. He couldn’t believe how far reaching it was. If that lady hadn’t seen the picture, it never would have returned.”

Newly-promoted garda superintendent departs Limerick for Tipperary

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media