Limerick gardai investigate alleged 'spiking' incident at licensed premises

GARDAÍ have confirmed they are investigating reports of an alleged 'needle-spiking' incident at a licensed premises in Limerick.
Over the Halloween weekend, Adare woman Katie Boylan took to social media to tell of the close call she experienced after waking up from a night out she cannot remember with needle marks in her arms.
“So, I got spiked via needle this weekend, I normally wouldn’t post about this s**t but things are getting so out of hand,” she wrote.
The UCC dentistry student added that “if it wasn’t for my friends, my scenario could’ve been a lot worse. I beg of you to watch out for your female friends and to take them seriously if they fall victim to something like this.”
The 22-year-old has asked the Limerick public to raise awareness that the very real and frightening practice of “needle spiking” has come to the county.
When contacted by the Limerick Leader, a garda spokesperson stated: "An Garda Síochána are investigating a report of an alleged incident at a licensed premises in Limerick on October 26, 2021. The report does not confirm that any person was ‘spiked’ with a drug. An Garda Síochána continue to investigate to determine the exact nature of this incident at this time".
The spokesperson added: “An Garda Síochána would advise any victims of similar incidents or any form of ‘drug spiking’ to come forward and report such incidents to local gardaí.”
