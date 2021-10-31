Search

31/10/2021

Noisy neighbour up in Limerick court over loud music ‘day and night’

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

“EVERYBODY has a right to a good night’s sleep,” said a judge during a case concerning a noise complaint.

Judge Patricia Harney was speaking during a civil case in Kilmallock Court. The judge outlined that the noise case was taken under an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Act. Judge Harney said she had heard evidence when the case was heard last September. The matter was adjourned to last week for an update.

In outlining the facts, Judge Harney said the complainant could not be comfortable in her own home due to loud music playing day and night by a next door neighbour.

“I appreciate that the young lady has very challenging issues but everybody has a right to get a good night’s sleep,” said Judge Harney.

The court heard that gardai have been called out to the house as well over the noise.

Judge Harney said if the young lady in question and her mother wish to live in the community then they have to have respect for their neighbours.

The complainant took the stand to give the judge an update on the noise since the court case in September.

“Things have improved greatly. The music has been turned down considerably. I can still hear it but I sleep with ear plugs in. I don’t want to be fighting with my neighbour. I don’t want to be here in court,” said the woman.

Judge Harney said she will keep an eye on it but given that things have improved she adjourned the matter until next year for a further update from the complainant.

The next case was also related to a noise complaint over a neighbour. The court heard that the defendant had informed the court that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The complainant, who was in court, said his neighbour didn’t turn up the last day either. The matter was adjourned.

