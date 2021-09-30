Jewellery stolen during burglary at Limerick home

GARDAI are investigating the theft of several items of jewellery from a private home in County Limerick.

The house, near Croagh village, was broken into in the early hours of last Friday and gardai believe the intruders fled when they were disturbed.

"A man was returning home at ten to one in the morning when he saw a car parked at his neighbour's (home). He slowed down and when he did, this car took off at great speed," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"He went to the house and discovered that a window had been forced and that the property had been broken into. Two pieces of jewellery were taken but gardai believe that a lot more could have been taken if the neighbour had not arrived and disturbed the thieves," she added.

Sgt Leetch says the incident shows how important is to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity in your area to your local gardai.