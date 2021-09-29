Staff at Limerick service station threatened with hammer

GARDAI have launched an investigation after members of staff at a busy service station in Limerick city were threatened with a hammer during an attempted robbery.

The robbery incident happened at the Inver station at Ballinacurra Road, near Punches Cross at the weekend.

"This robbery took place last Saturday morning (September 25) at 10.05," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"A male entered the service station, demanded money and threatened staff there with a hammer," she added.

According to gardai, nobody was injured and no cash was taken from the premises during the incident.

Detectives at Roxboro Road station are investigating and they are appealing for any witnesses who saw what happened to contact them.

They are also appealing to motorists with dash cameras who may have been in the area to make the footage available to them.

They can be contacted at (061) 214340.