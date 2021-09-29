Search

29/09/2021

Staff at Limerick service station threatened with hammer

Garda roof sign lights

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI have launched an investigation after members of staff at a busy service station in Limerick city were threatened with a hammer during an attempted robbery.

The robbery incident happened at the Inver station at Ballinacurra Road, near Punches Cross at the weekend.

"This robbery took place last Saturday morning (September 25) at 10.05," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"A male entered the service station, demanded money and threatened staff there with a hammer," she added.

According to gardai, nobody was injured and no cash was taken from the premises during the incident.

Detectives at Roxboro Road station are investigating and they are appealing for any witnesses who saw what happened to contact them.

They are also appealing to motorists with dash cameras who may have been in the area to make the footage available to them.

They can be contacted at (061) 214340.

Man injured in unprovoked Limerick assault

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media