BREAKING: Woman charged following serious assault in Limerick

A WOMAN has been charged in connection with a serious assault in Limerick city at the weekend.

The 18-year-old was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assault causing serious harm to a man who was found with serious injuries on Friday night.

The man, aged in his 30s, was discovered in the Westfield Park area at around 10pm on Friday. He was treated at the scene and later taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for serious head injuries.

A full investigation was launched culminating in the arrest of the woman.

She wad detained at questioned at Henry Street garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

This morning, gardai issued an update confirming that she has since been charged and is scheduled to appear before Limerick District Court later today.

The victim remains in a serious condition in hospital.