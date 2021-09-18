Woman arrested following serious assault in Limerick

Henry Street garda station
A YOUNG woman has been arrested by gardai investigating a serious assault in Limerick city.
The 18-year-old is being detained at Henry Street garda station on suspicion of assault causing harm to a man who was found with serious injuries on Friday night.
The man, aged in his 30s, was discovered in the Westfield Park area at around 10pm on Friday. He was treated at the scene and later taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for serious injuries.
A full investigation was launched and tonight gardai have confirmed an arrest has been made.
"Gardaí investigating the discovery of a man with serious injuries in the Westfield Park area of Limerick yesterday evening, have arrested a female, aged 18 years, on suspicion of assault causing harm," said a spokesperson.
The suspect is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The victim remains in a serious condition in hospital.
Investigations are continuing.
