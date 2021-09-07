BREAKING: Multiple arrests during major search operation in Limerick targeting criminal activity

TWELVE people have been arrested following a large number of searches in Limerick city involving a number of difference agencies.



As part of Operation Coronation, more than 300 personnel from the Limerick garda division, supported by the Criminal Assets Bureau, the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, the Emergency Response Unit, the Armed Response Unit, Regional Dog Unit, the Air Support Unit, carried out a total of 65 searches.

Members from the Defence Forces, Revenue and Customs officers also provided assistance during the pre-planned operation.

Gardai say the searches took places at dwellings, businesses and on lands near Delmege Park, Moyross on the outskirts of Limerick city.



During the operation Gardaí seized €62,500 in cash, five designer watches, three high-powered vehicles have been seized and various documention which is being examined.

Cannabis Herb with an estimated value of €8,000 was also seized along with a Horse Box valued approximately €10,000

Gardai say a number of horses were also seized during the operation and that six financial accounts have been frozen with a total value in excess of €295,000

Five women and three men have been arrested for suspected money laundering offences while two persons have been arrested for suspected drug offences.

One man was arrested in connection with alleged breaches of the Control of Horses Act, 1996 while another was arrested in connection with the possession of an offensive weapon.

The operation is continuing.