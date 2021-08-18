18/08/2021

Council takes enforcement action over graffiti at prominent Limerick mural

Investigation after popular Limerick mural defaced

The popular Dolores O'Riordan mural in Limerick was defaced by vandals

David Hurley

LIMERICK City and County Council has initiated enforcement proceedings following an incident of vandalism at the popular Dolores O’Riordan mural at Nicholas Street in the city.

There was anger in Limerick last month after the graffiti, containing anti-lockdown messages, was sprayed on a wall next to the artwork which which was erected in memory of the late Cranberries singer.

Since the incident was first highlighted, the local authority has faced numerous calls to take action. However, the council says there are 'legal issues' which prevent it from removing the graffiti as it is located on private property.

The Mayor of the city and county of Limerick has now confirmed that enforcement proceedings have been initiated under the provisions of the Litter Pollution Act.

"A notice issued under the Litter Act is being issued to the owners of the building where the graffiti is by the Dolores O'Riordan mural. This requires removal of the graffiti within 14 days. Thank you to one of the owners for reaching out & being so supportive & cooperative," stated Cllr Daniel Butler on Twitter.

The mural of the late Cranberries frontwoman was completed at the Nicholas Street/Castle Street junction in November 2019.

It was painted by Aches, a Dublin street artist who overlayed three separate images of Dolores on stage.

It replaced the eyepop mural on the site.

