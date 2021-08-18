BREAKING: New R&D Centre to bring 30 jobs to Limerick

Bosch has this morning announced the establishment of an Automotive Research and Development Centre in Limerick, which will create 30 jobs over the next two years

The focus of the activities in Limerick will be on semiconductor products as well as automotive electronics.

According to a news statement the location in Limerick is based on the region having "A rich history in the design and development of semiconductor products, going back almost 50 years. More recently the region is emerging as a hub for automotive software and system development. The establishment of Bosch’s Automotive R&D Centre in Limerick recognises the increased demand for semiconductors as cars evolve to become sustainable, safer and more exciting"

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD commented on the announcement: “I’m really pleased that Bosch is opening a new research and development centre in Limerick, creating 30 new highly-skilled jobs over the next two years. Ireland is recognised as a global hub for leading technology innovators like Bosch. This new automotive R&D centre will help them to benefit from our rich talent pool in the Mid-West. I wish the team the very best in this exciting new chapter.”

Dr. Oliver Wolst, Senior Vice President Development of Integrated Circuits, Bosch said: “We’re very excited about the possibilities that this new facility will provide to us. Bosch is a global leader when it comes to investment in research and development and this new facility in Ireland demonstrates our commitment to working with the best engineering talent to develop the most advanced technology for our customers.”

IDA Ireland Executive Director Mary Buckley said: “The decision by Bosch to establish its automotive R&D centre in Limerick further enhances the region’s reputation as an emerging hub for software and automotive systems. It is also a strong endorsement of the talent available in the Mid-West region, particularly in the areas of engineering and design. With this announcement Bosch will be well-equipped to meet the growing demand for semiconductors in automation and I wish the company success with their operations here in Ireland.”

Mike Keaveney, Bosch Radar Architect & R&D Centre Limerick Manager, said: “It’s very satisfying to see Bosch’s new R&D facility come online in Ireland. This is a great opportunity for the team whose background in integrated circuits, married with Bosch’s deep system level knowledge in automotive, can develop truly innovative and performance-optimised products to meet the needs of tomorrow’s cars. Working with the talented engineers here, and the teams across Europe that we are now part of, is particularly rewarding. Our next focus is on growing the local team. There’s a lot of talent in and around the region and we’re looking to hire more engineers with the skillsets needed to develop state of the art integrated circuit products.”