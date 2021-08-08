08/08/2021

Gardai warn that burglaries are on the increase in Limerick

There has been an increase in burglaries since the ending of lockdown

Reporter:

David Hurley

Gardai are warning of an increase in burglaries in some areas of Limerick city since the easing of public health restrictions regarding travel and gatherings.

Burglaries were down during the lockdown as people were at home and there were no reported burglaries at all in some areas of County Limerick.

"Now that we can get out more and enjoy a staycation, burglars are also actively looking for an opportunity," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who is urging vigilance.

"Do not give burglars the chance to take from you, lock all windows and doors, use your alarm and ask a trusted neighbour or friend to check on your home regularly and to park their car in your drive to give the impression that somebody is at home," she advised.

"In addition, clever lighting up of your home using timer switches is an invaluable tool for crime prevention," she added.

Gardai are also warning that businesses premises are also being targeted since the have re-opened.

In one incident, a man entered a business premises in the city centre at lunchtime and went behind the unmanned counter to the cash register.

"He attempted to open it but he failed to gain access and left. He was subsequently identified and gardai have since arrested him and he is before the courts. Business premise owners should never leave a cash register unattended, always protect your cash," said Sergeant Leetch.

Limerick gardai issue warning over rise in pickpocketing incidents

