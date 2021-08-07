07/08/2021

Gardai roll out Operation Tara in Limerick to fight drugs in local communities

Operation Tara has been rolled out in Limerick

David Hurley

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing to Limerick people who have concerns about drug dealing or drug debts to contact them.

As part of Operation Tara, divisional drugs units in Limerick and across the country have been provided with additional resources since July 1.

The goal of the operation is to protect local communities from the scourge of illegal drugs in line with An Garda Siochana’s mission of keeping people safe.

"It’s a nationwide operation launched to tackle any drug related matters that concern communities," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who is appealing for members of the public to come forward.

"My job is to encourage members of the community to report any type of drug dealing to gardai. Also Gardai know that
some families are concerned about family members and their drug debts. These families may have been contacted themselves by drug dealers and forced to pay off a drug debt," she said.

"There is plenty of information available to help these families so don’t feel like you are on your own, contact your local garda station and ask to speak to somebody in relation to drugs or Operation Tara," she added.

