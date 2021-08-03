Festive atmosphere at Shannon Airport as first service to sun destination takes off

There was a festive atmosphere at Shannon Airport this Tuesday, as the inaugural Ryanair service to Corfu prepared to take flight.

The new route to the popular Greek Island will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays until the end of October.

The Corfu service is one of two new services to start at Shannon this week. A new weekly Ryanair service to Las Palmas in Gran Canaria begins this coming Saturday.

Passengers on the first Corfu-bound flight enjoyed a pre-departure reception in the airport’s transit lounge which was decorated in festive style.

To celebrate the new routes, the airport gave one lucky passenger a special surprise, return flight tickets for two people to a choice of one of Shannon Airport’s 17 exciting destinations.

A special water cannon salute by the airport’s fire service added an extra sense of occasion as airport staff welcomed passengers and looked after them throughout their time in the airport.

“The global pandemic has had a huge impact on all our lives and being able to once again welcome our passengers as they take to the skies bound for sun drenched holiday destinations is really wonderful," said Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said.

"We’ve really missed the interaction with our passengers and since the lifting of the ban on international travel, we have been fortunate here at the airport to see happy passengers as they make their seamless journey through the airport to our boarding gates. Our focus is firmly on rebuilding our air services and these two new popular destinations are welcome additions," she added.