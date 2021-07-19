Search our Archive

19/07/2021

Window of Limerick bus smashed in rock-throwing incident

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A INVESTIGATION is underway after a bus was damaged when a rock was thrown at it by a youth.

The incident, involving a Bus Éireann bus, happened near the city centre last Wednesday evening.

"A youth threw a stone at a Bus éireann Bus at Upper Carey’s Road at 8.47pm. The resulting impact caused a side window on the bus to be smashed," said Garda John Finnerty

"This act of vandalism was quite frightening for the driver of the bus and also for the passengers. It is an attack on the public service and also on society," he added.

While those on board were shocked by what happened, there are no reports of any physical injuries arising from the act of vandalism.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the incident and can be contacted at 061 214340.

