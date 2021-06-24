Youth stole electric scooter from Limerick teenager after asking for a 'a go' of it

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are investigating the theft of an electric scooter from a teenage boy on the northside of Limerick city.

According to gardai, the thirteen-year old victim was hanging around with his electric scooter on the Ennis Road when he was approached by another youth.

"He came up and asked him for 'a go' on it. The teen agreed even though he did not know this youth. The youth then took off on the
scooter and did not return," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"These scooters are very valuable and it is better to keep them to yourself and not to share them with anyone but it is also important to have a serial number and a photo of them. This ensures that you can positively identify your scooter if it is recovered by gardai," she added.

Anyone with information about the theft or the location of the stolen scooter is asked to contact Henry Street garda station.

