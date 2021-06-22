Limerick off-licences facing prosecution and closure for selling wine to underage girl

A NUMBER of off-licences in Limerick city are facing prosecution and possible closure after they sold alcohol to a teenage girl during a garda 'test purchasing operation'.

The Limerick Leader understands the 16-year-old girl, who was under the supervision of plain clothes gardai, bought four bottles of wine at four different premises at the weekend.

A garda spokesperson confirmed the operation, which was organised by the community policing unit at Henry Street garda station took place in the city on Sunday afternoon.

It is alleged the teenager was able to purchase a bottle of wine at each of the premises and files will now be prepared for the DPP with a view to initiating criminal proceedings.

Court summons will be issued over the summer and the cases are likely to come before Limerick District Court later in the year.

If convicted, each of the premises faces the prospect of a fine and a court-ordered closure for at least two days.