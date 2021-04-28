Man charged over armed robbery at Clare shop

GARDAI have arrested and charged a man in relation to a robbery in County Clare earlier this month.

Shortly after 1am on April 19, a man armed what is believed to be a handgun and a crowbar entered a shop on Gort Road in Ennis. He threatened staff and demanded cash from the till. One customer who was in the shop at the time was also threatened.

"The staff member handed over the contents of the till and the man left then left the shop. No person was injured during the incident," said a garda spokesperson.

An investigation was launched following the incident and a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on Monday.

He was brought to Ennis garda station for questioning and has since been charged in relation to the incident and in relation to an attempted burglary at a petrol station on Quin Road, Ennis on the same date.

The suspect is is due to appear before Ennis District Court this Wednesday.