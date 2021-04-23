BREAKING: Gardai investigate shooting incident at Limerick home

GARDAI are investigating an alleged firearms incident outside a house in Limerick city.

The incident, at Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, occurred shortly before 3.30am this Friday.

"Gardaí from Roxboro Road received a report that shots had been fired at the window of a house. No person was injured during the incident. The suspect is believed to have then fled the scene on foot towards Childers Road," said a garda spokesperson.

The scene was preserved and has since been examined by members of the divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Roxboro Road garda station at (061) 214340, the Garda Confidential line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.