BREAKING: Man due in court in connection with murder of woman in Clare

A MAN is due in court later this morning after he was charged in connection with a fatal assault in County Clare earlier this year.

The suspect, whose aged in his 30s, is due to appear before a sitting of Ennis District Court.

A murder investigation was launched last month after Sharon Bennett - a 29-year-old mother-of-two - died at University Hospital Limerick nearly two weeks after she was assaulted in the Market area of Ennis

The assault occurred on the evening of January 28.

