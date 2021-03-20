Garda warning as fraudsters target Limerick school

GARDAI have launched an investigation after fraudsters attempted to scam the principal of a Limerick school.

According to gardai, the culprits - two men - arrived at a national school in Ford Transit van and informed the principal that they were road painters.

"They said they would carry out the re-lining of the cycle lane for a small fee as they had paint left over from earlier job," said Sergeant Ber Leetch who added that the men provided an invoice for work previously carried out at a national school in Kilkenny as proof of their identity.

"The principal agreed a price with them but when the job was completed the males asked for four times the original amount agreed for the job completed. Thankfully the principal refused to pay and both males left the scene," added the divisional crime prevention officer.

She pointed out that the incident is a perfect example of a scam as the offer came out of the blue and the initial price was too good to be true.

Investigations are continuing.