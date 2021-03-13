Garda manpower in Limerick division remains static

THE number of gardai currently assigned to the Limerick division is exactly the same as it was twelve months ago, it has been revealed.

Briefing members of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said at the end of 2020 there were 601 garda members locally along with more than 100 civilian personnel.

The breakdown of sworn members includes 503 gardai, 74 sergeants, 18 inspectors and five superintendents. This figure includes members of specialist units and uniformed gardai who are attached to regular units.

More than three quarters of all garda personnel in Limerick are stationed at one of the three garda stations in Limerick city.

A total of 328 members are attached to the Henry Street district; 142 to the Roxboro Road district; 88 to the Newcastle West district and 49 to the Bruff district.

There are eight garda stations in Limerick where just one garda is working.