Man appears in court following serious road collision in Limerick

A YOUNG man has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court to face charges in relation to a serious road collision earlier this week.

Shane O'Donnell, 22, who has an address at Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick is accused of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to another young man on Monday night.

He is also accused of failing to remain at the scene of the collision which occurred at 11.20pm at Ballinacurra Road near the Crescent Shopping Centre.

During a brief court sitting this Thursday, Garda Pat Melody said Mr O'Donnell had nothing to say when he was formally charged at Roxboro Road garda station at 5.50pm on Wednesday.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and she indicated there will be a garda objection to any bail application.

However, solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client would not be seeking bail and was consenting to a remand in custody.

Judge Patricia Harney noted this and she adjourned the case to next Tuesday, March 16.

Investigations are ongoing.