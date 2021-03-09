Limerick-based motor repair service provider agrees tax settlement with the Revenue Commissioners

A LIMERICK-based motor repair service provider has agreed a tax settlement with the Revenue Commissioners totalling more than €63,000.

According to the latest List of Tax Defaulters, published this Tuesday, Arturs Groms (t/a Garryglass Motors) of Garryglass Industrial Estate, Ballysimon Road has fully paid the monies owed.

The total agreed settlement of €63,581.90 related to the under-declaration of Income Tax, PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT. It includes €45,072.77 in tax, €4,541.49 in interest and penalties totalling €13,967.64

Nationally, it has been confirmed that 32 settlements with a total value of almost €17m were agreed during October, November and December 2020.

The highest single settlement of €5,806,230.13 was agreed by John Milton - a company director who has an address at 3 Garville Place, Garville Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6.

The Revenue Commissioners has also published details of court prosecutions which were concluded during the final three months of last year

Three of the six cases before the courts in Limerick related to the illegal sale of tobacco; two related to the use of Marked Mineral Oil (green diesel) while one related to the failure to file income tax returns.

Fines were imposed by the presiding judge in each case.

