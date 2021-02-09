Snow Patrol as Limerick City and County Council seeks names for winter maintenance vehicles

AHEAD of this week's expected snowfall, Limerick City and County Council has launched a competition inviting members of the public to name its new winter maintenance vehicles.

The local authority has launched a public competition to name the five specialised vehicles which are critical to keeping roads across the city and county slip and pothole free.

The vehicles include three ‘velocity patchers’ which are used to repair potholes and two dedicated road gritters which are used to spread grit roads across the city and county.

Submit your weird, wacky, and wonderful suggestions through https://t.co/X88qCMftfY or comment here (1 entry per person) to win a €100 voucher for the Limerick restaurant of your choice #ReadySpreadyGo! February 9, 2021

Day and night throughout the year, but particularly in the winter months, these vehicles and council workers ensure that the roads across Limerick are kept safe and open for traffic. And the local authority is now keen to send their drivers to work in vehicles with names that put a smile on their faces.

Name suggestions can be submitted here via before Sunday, February 21 or on Limerick City and County Council’s social media platforms.

A shortlist of names will then be shared on Limerick City and County Council’s Twitter account where the public will cast its vote to choose the names for each vehicle.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins said: "This competition will be a great bit of fun and God knows we could do with it now. We’re expecting the weird, wacky and wonderful by way of entries. The idea of one of our employees driving ‘Gritney Spears’ or ‘Brad Gritt’ to work does put a smile on the face so we are looking for the public to let the creative juices flow on this.”

He added: “We have over 4,000km of roads in Limerick that are maintained by the council. I think we are particularly cognisant of the work they do at this time of year as we see those amber lights flashing as they grit roads during sub-zero temperatures, often right into the small hours. So, it’s important that we maintain and update our fleet and this investment by Limerick City and County Council is in keeping with that. And it’s also important if we can put a smile on their faces as they get behind the wheel daily.”

Laura Ryan, the local authority's Head of Marketing and Communications said: “Limerick is known for its creativity, its grit – excuse the pun - and we are testing that with this fun competition! We’ve seen internationally what such naming competitions throw up names from Usain Salt to Spready Mercury but we’re just going to embrace it and let it run. With a lot of children remote learning at the moment and snow forecast for the week, they may be particularly interested in getting creative to enter this competition and winning a great prize!”

The five winners will each win a €100 Limerick restaurant voucher of their choice to support the hospitality industry when it opens back up.