Book of condolence opened in Limerick following shooting of Detective Garda Colm Horkan

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Michael Sheahan, has expressed his sympathies to the family and colleagues of Detective Garda Colm Horkan, who was killed in the line of duty in Castlerea, County Roscommon earlier this week.

Following the fatal shooting, Mayor Sheahan has opened a book of condolences in his memory.

“The murder of Detective Horkan has shocked the entire country and once again highlighted the dangers that members of An Garda Síochána can face on a daily basis. We are extremely fortunate that this kind of incident does not happen too often, but when it does it the tragic ramifications are immense, for the force and especially the family involved,” said Mayor Sheahan.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Sheahan has opened an online Book of Condolences in memory of Detective Garda Colm Horkan



You can sign it here: https://t.co/MoPqwf7iJ7 — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) June 19, 2020

“People in Limerick are all too aware of the consequences of this type of incident. The murder of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe and the attempted murder of Detective Garda Ben O’Sullivan in 1996 still resonates today for the force in limerick and especially for the McCabe and O’Sullivan families who have to live daily with their loss,” he added.

Condolences were also expressed by members of the judiciary and the legal profession at court sittings in Limerick after news of the fatal shooting emerged.

Judge Tom O’Donnell, State prosecution counsel John O’Sullivan BL and state solicitor Aidan Judge have all expressed their sympathies to the family of murdered Detective Garda Colm Horkan at Limerick Circuit Court this morning — Donal O'Regan (@DonalORegan1) June 19, 2020

In addition to opening the book of condolence, Cllr Shean has requested that the Irish flag be flown at half-mast outside council offices in memory of Detective Garda Horkan.

Deputy Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Adam Teskey, has echoed the sentiments of the mayor. “I would like to express my sincere condolences and those of the JPC members to the family of Detective Garda Colm Horkan and to An Garda Síochána, who have lost one of their own,” said Cllr Teskey who is chair of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee.

“We all work together on the JPC to help protect and serve our communities and this tragic incident will undoubtedly have an impact on serving members. It is clear from the outpouring of grief and expressions of sympathy that Detective Horkan was much loved and admired and he will be greatly missed,” he added.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the book of condolence is only available online – click here – and it will remain open until June 26, 2020.

The book will be collated and forwarded to Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche for forwarding to the family of the late detective.