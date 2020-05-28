Youth arrested in Limerick village had glass-breaking hammer

A HAMMER specifically designed to break glass was recovered after gardai encountered a youth who was acting suspiciously in Castleconnell.

The youth was observed throwing an object away by gardai who were on patrol in the village,

“He was stopped and searched and the item was retrieved. It was a very small hammer which is especially designed to break glass,” said divisional Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“It is usually found next to a fire alarm button which is protected by glass and so in the case of an emergency a person raising the alarm could break the glass safely,” she explained.

According to gardai, the youth had no reasonable excuse for having this item, which is regarded as being a house breaking implement.

The youth was arrested and brought to Henry Street garda station following the incident.