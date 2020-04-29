Man charged following daytime robbery in Limerick

GARDAI have arrested and charged a man in relation to two burglaries and a robbery in Limerick city earlier this week.

Shortly after 4.30pm on Monday, a man was walking on Davis Street when he was approached by another male who asked him for some change.

“A scuffle began resulting in the injured party being thrown to the ground. He received cuts and bruises and did not require medical attention. The suspect took a small amount of cash from the man and ran from the scene,” said a garda spokesman.

The incident was reported to gardaí at Roxboro Road and a patrol of the area was carried out but the suspect was not located.

However, having gathered CCTV from the area the next day, detectives were able to identify a possible suspect associated with the incident.

“This man, aged in his 30s, was already in garda custody at Henry Street garda station having been arrested on suspicion of committing burglaries. These burglaries occurred at houses on High Street and Tara Court in February and April of this year,” said the spokesperson.

The man has since been charged in relation to the robbery and two burglaries and is due to appear before Limerick District Court later this Wednesday.