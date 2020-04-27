Accused of stealing €4k from Limerick city pub  

A MAN who is accused of stealing a substantial amount of cash after breaking into a pub in Limerick city more than seven years ago has been refused bail.

Martin Ward, 41, of no fixed abode appeared before Limerick District Court last month after he was extradited from the UK to face a number of burglary charges.

One of the charges relates to the theft of €4,500 during a burglary at Bobby Byrne's pub during the early hours of January 27, 2013.

Another relates to the theft of around €20,000 from a hotel in Bandon, County Cork in 2013 while the other charges relate to burglary offences in Dublin and Meath on dates in 2012 and 2013.

Opposing bail, Detective Garda Gary Laide said it will be alleged Mr Ward entered a private office at Bobby Byrnes before taking the cash.

He said the money stolen from the hotel in Bandon had been in a safe which was located in a private office

The detective told Judge Carol Anne Coolican he had concerns the defendant would abscond – and possibly leave the jurisdiction – if granted bail.

He said he believed he had travelled to Northern Ireland a number of months after the alleged offences “to avoid a apprehension”.

In his evidence, Mr Ward said he has visited his mother in Dublin regularly since traveling to Northern Ireland and that he was unaware that gardai were seeking to locate him.

”I didn’t know they were looking for me,” he insisted adding that he would “comply with any conditions” if granted bail and that he would live with his mother if required.

While accepting the defendant is entitled to the presumption of innocence, Judge Coolican said she had concerns and was refusing bail.