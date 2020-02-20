That was my ex-boyfriend speeding, not me, Limerick woman tells court

A WOMAN was up in court for speeding in a car that her ex-boyfriend wouldn’t give back to her when she left him two years earlier.



Evidence was given by a GoSafe operator that the car was being driven at 85kms in a 60km zone on the R527, Knock, Co Limerick on July 30, 2019.



The motorist told Kilmallock Court it was her ex-boyfriend.



“He took the car off me when I left. I haven’t been driving since I left him in the middle of June, 2017.



“When I left he wouldn’t give it back to me. I got no correspondence from the house about the fine,” she said.



Judge Marian O’Leary said on the basis of the woman’s sworn evidence she would strike the matter out.