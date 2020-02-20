That was my ex-boyfriend speeding, not me, Limerick woman tells court
Kilmallock Court heard the woman's ex-boyfriend kept her car after they split in 2017
A WOMAN was up in court for speeding in a car that her ex-boyfriend wouldn’t give back to her when she left him two years earlier.
Evidence was given by a GoSafe operator that the car was being driven at 85kms in a 60km zone on the R527, Knock, Co Limerick on July 30, 2019.
The motorist told Kilmallock Court it was her ex-boyfriend.
“He took the car off me when I left. I haven’t been driving since I left him in the middle of June, 2017.
“When I left he wouldn’t give it back to me. I got no correspondence from the house about the fine,” she said.
Judge Marian O’Leary said on the basis of the woman’s sworn evidence she would strike the matter out.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on