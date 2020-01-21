Man accused of murdering Limerick pensioner Rose Hanrahan remanded in custody

A ROMANIAN national who is accused of murdering pensioner Rose Hanrahan more than two years ago was remanded in continuing custody following a brief court appearance this Tuesday.

Alexandru Lordache, 45, who has an address of Dreptatii Street, Bucharest, Romania appeared before Limerick District Court for a procedural hearing having initially appeared before a special court sitting last week.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment before the Central Criminal Court and Sergeant Michelle Leahy asked that the case be adjourned until early next month to facilitate the preparation of a book of evidence.

Solicitor John Herbert, who represented the accused in court, did not oppose the application.

Family and friends of the late Rose Hanrahan, 78 (below), were present during last Thursday night’s special court sitting, which started shortly after 9pm.

There was also a strong garda presence in courtroom 6 at Limerick Courthouse including Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche, Superintendent Dermot O'Connor, and Chief Superintendent Derek Smart who oversaw the investigation prior to his promotion last year.

The accused, who wore a navy jacket, maroon top and beige pants, did not speak during the 10-minute hearing and required a Romanian interpreter – as was the case on Tuesday morning.

Detective Garda Enda Haugh, of Mayorstone garda station, told the court that he arrested the accused at Dublin Airport, on foot of a European Arrest Warrant at 4.10pm on Thursday.

He was conveyed to Henry Street garda station in Limerick where he was subsequently charged with murdering Ms Hanrahan.

The Romanian national, Detective Garda Haugh said, made no reply when he was formally charged prior to the court hearing.

The European Arrest Warrant, which was issued in 2018 after the DPP directed that charges be preferred, was executed by Sussex Police in July 2019 and Mr Lordache appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court on January 2, where his extradition was ordered.

Rose Hanrahan was murdered at her home in New Road, Thomondgate between December 14 and December 15, 2017, the court heard.

Mr The Romanian national made no reply when he was formally charged with murdering

He is the first person to be arrested and charged in connection with the arrest of the 78-year-old widowed pensioner.

Given that the charge he faces is one of murder, any application for bail can only be made before the High Court.