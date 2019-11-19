BREAKING: Two Limerick gardai hospitalised following collision during chase

TWO gardai have been hospitalised after a garda vehicle was rammed during a 'managed pursuit' on the outskirts of Limerick city overnight.

The incident happened in the Clonmacken area shortly after 12 midnight as armed gardai were pursuing a vehicle which took off at speed when it was encountered by gardai in Dooradoyle a short time earlier.

"Gardaí were on patrol when they attempted to stop a car in the Crescent Shopping Centre car park. When Gardaí approached the car it took off at speed towards Ballykeefe Roundabout. Gardaí from the Henry Street district and the armed support unit pursued and at Clonmacken Roundabout the car rammed a garda vehicle," said a garda spokesperson.

Neither of the gardai sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision. They both remain at University Hospital Limerick.

The Limerick Leader understands the garda vehicle which was rammed was a marked car which is attached to the roads policing unit.

Gardai say two men - aged in their 20s - fled the scene following the ramming but were apprehended a short time later.

"Following the arrest, gardaí seized €1,500 of suspected cannabis (pending analysis), a knife and the car involved in the collision," said a garda spokesperson.

The two suspects are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Roxboro Road and Henry Street garda stations

Any witnesses or motorists with dash cam footage are asked to come forward.