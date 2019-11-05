BREAKING: Man faces fresh charges in connection with murder of Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy

THE MAN charged with the murder of boxing star Kevin Sheehy has appeared before Limerick District Court facing fresh charges.

Logan Jackson, 29, of Longford Road, Coventry, England, was charged with endangerment at Limerick District Court this Tuesday morning.

Around 20 family members and friends of the late boxer were present in court. The accused, represented by solicitor Con Barry, appeared before Judge Patrick Durkan, wearing a grey tracksuit.

The accused was charged with murder, which occurred on the morning of July 1 on Hyde Road, at Limerick District Court on July 3.

Detective Garda Shane Ryan, of Roxboro Road garda station, said that the accused was charged with endangerment at 10.20am this Tuesday, to which he "made no reply".

Prosecuting sergeant Michelle Leahy told the court that DPP directions were received, and that Logan Jackson is to be sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court.

In relation to the endangerment charge, the accused is to be remanded in custody until November 12.