Limerick gardai appeal to motorists to properly secure their cars when parking

GARDAI are investigating a number of break-ins to parked cars over the past week.

In one case, a make-up bag was stolen from a car which was parked outside a house in Castletroy.

“A lady parked her car and when she came out an hour later to get something from the car she discovered that it was unlocked and her make-up bag was gone,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

In another incident, computer parts were stolen from a car which was parked at William Street.

“The owner thought he had locked his car but when he returned he discovered it was open,” said Sgt Leetch.

"We have said already that people may believe that they are locking their car because they hear a click and see the lights flashing but they could have pressed the unlock button by mistake. You can never be certain that your car is locked

unless you actually try the handle of the car door," she added.