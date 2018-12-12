Four arrested following seizure of vintage cars in Limerick released without charge

FOUR men who were being questioned by gardai in relation to an alleged scam involving the purchase and sale of vintage cars have been released without charge.

The four were arrested in the Rathkeale area on Tuesday morning during a pre-planned operation which was led by members of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

A number of cars were seized as part of the investigation into allegations of deception and fraud.

“The operation relates to offences of deception involving the purchase and sale of vintage and classic cars. In many cases the victims of this deception have been elderly persons,” said a garda spokesperson who confirmed 20 cars, worth around €360,000, are subject to investigation.

Gardai believe there may be more victims across the country who were deceived during a transaction involving the sale or purchase of a vintage or classic car.

Anyone who has concerns about such a transaction is asked to contact their local garda station.

Gardai say a file will be prepared and forwarded to the DPP in relation to the matter.