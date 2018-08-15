Man arrested following major seizure of tobacco, drugs and cash at Limerick flat

A MAN is being questioned by gardai following the seizure of tobacco, drugs and cash worth more than €250,000 at a flat in Limerick city.

As part of a joint operation involving gardai and Revenue officers, a flat was searched at Davis Street near the city centre at around 10am on Tuesday.

Gardai from the divisional drugs unit led the operation while gardai from Roxboro Road provided assistance.

During the course of the operation, a significant amount of cannabis worth around €100,000 was seized along with other controlled drugs which have been sent for analysis.

Around 170,000 cigarettes and 60kg of tobacco was also seized along with €20,000 in cash.

According to the Revenue service, the tobacco products of various brands have an estimated retail value of over €132,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €105,000.

A spokesperson confirmed the detections were made with the assistance of Revenue detector dogs Eva and Harley.

A man in 50s who was arrested at the scene was brought to Henry Street garda station. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

“This is another significant arrest in relation to our ongoing operations targeting organised criminal gangs in County Limerick. Drug seizures like we had in this operation play a critical role in targeting the livelihood of criminals and reduces their ability to carry out illegal activities. It also helps protect communities from the devastating impact of drugs and associated criminality,” said Superintendent Fearghal Pattwell of Roxboro Road garda station.