Motorists facing court date for speeding on Limerick motorway

One motorist was travelling at 184km/h

SEVERAL motorists are to be prosecuted before the district court after they were caught speeding on the M7 motorway.

Gardai have released details of the detections which were made by members of the divisional Roads Policing Unit earlier this week.

According to a post on social media, one driver was travelling at 184km/h while another was travelling at 172km/h. The speed limit on the M7 is 120km/h.

Given their speed, a number of the motorists are to be prosecuted for offences under the Road Traffic Act.

Any motorist convicted of careless driving faces a possible disqualification and a fine.