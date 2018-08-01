Motorists facing court date for speeding on Limerick motorway

SEVERAL motorists are to be prosecuted before the district court after they were caught speeding on the M7 motorway.

Gardai have released details of the detections which were made by members of the divisional Roads Policing Unit earlier this week.

Limerick Roads Policing Unit stop a number of motorists on the M7 motorway which is a 120KPH zone. 3 out of the 4 pictured. They will be going to court and face a possible disqualification. #SlowDown #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/pCWtXt26FN — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 1, 2018

According to a post on social media, one driver was travelling at 184km/h while another was travelling at 172km/h. The speed limit on the M7 is 120km/h.

Given their speed, a number of the motorists are to be prosecuted for offences under the Road Traffic Act.

Any motorist convicted of careless driving faces a possible disqualification and a fine.