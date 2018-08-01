Burglary suspect detained by Limerick gardai following early-morning burglary

A MAN is being questioned by gardai following a burglary on the southside of the city.

The suspect, whose aged in his 30s, was arrested a short time after gardai were alerted to a break-in at Garryglass Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston at around 7am on Tuesday.

“Following initial enquiries, a description of the suspect was circulated to all members. Whilst on patrol gardaí arrested a man matching the description of the suspect,” said a garda spokesperson.

The man was brought to Roxboro Road garda station where he is currently being detained at under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.