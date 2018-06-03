Man charged with murder following fatal incident at pub in Mitchelstown

A 27-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court charged with murdering another man at a pub in Mitchelstown on Friday night.

Michael Dineen, who has an address at Ardmhuilanne, Mitchelstown was brought before a special court sitting in Mallow this Sunday evening.

The defendant, who was granted legal aid, is accused of murdering Patrick O'Donnell at Willie Andies Bar, New Square in the town at around 11pm on June 1.

The 36-year-old father-of-four died as a result of injuries he sustained following an incident at the pub.

Following a brief court hearing, Judge Aingeal Ní Chondúin remanded Mr Dineen in custody to appear in court again in Fermoy next Friday – June 8.