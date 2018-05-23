Limerick gardai issue data warning ahead of GDPR rollout

Gardai have issued a warning ahead of the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) later this week.

Ahead of the introduction of GDPR across the EU on Friday, may people have been receiving emails, text and letters from service providers and companies who hold their personal data.

Under GDRP, there are strict rules surrounding the way in which personal data is obtained, stored and used by companies – with fines of up to €20m applying for breaches.

Gardai are warning that cyber criminals may see the introduction of GDPR as an opportunity to exploit individuals by sending fake GDPR notices to customers .

These fake notices will ask people to confirm login or personal information via online links so that they can continue to use the service being provided.

“Recent enquires have already identified a string involving the sending of fake notices which allege to be from Airbnb asking customers to update details in order to continue their agreement,” said a garda spokesperson.

Gardai say people who receive GDPR notices should be vigilant and make efforts to ensure the notice is genuine.

Banking and financial information should not be disclosed by email in any circumstances.

“Banking institutions never ask for personal information via email. If you receive one delete it and report it to your bank or financial institution,” said a spokesperson.

All incidents of phishing or theft of personal information should be reported to your Local Garda Station with a copy of the original email you received.