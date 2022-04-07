Daily increase in Covid-19 cases revealed

AN ADDITIONAL 3,150 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded overnight, figures just out reveal.
Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre also shows that yesterday, some 3,855 people had registered a positive antigenic test through the HSE portal.
As of eight o'clock this morning, some 1,251 Covid-19 patients are in hospital across the State. Fifty-six of these are being treated at intensive care wards.
Pádraig O’Callaghan, from Knockainey, has been announced the Limerick Person of the Year for 2021 | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Bishop Brendan Leahy pictured with Fr Ihor Soldak from the Ukrainian Catholic Church, his wife Maryana and three of their children. Also pictured are Sister Antonia and Sister Justyna
Elizabeth Stundon, Limerick Mental Health Association; Mayor Daniel Butler and Ian Hackett, manager of Limerick Mental Health Association | PICTURE: Shauna Kennedy
