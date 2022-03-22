Latest Covid figures released by the Department of Health

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7,729 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In addition, on Monday 21 March, 15,973* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 1,338 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 61 are in ICU.

The Department also said, in order to avail of your booster after your first round of COVID-19 vaccination, you need to wait:

- 3 months (at least 90 days) if you are 16 or older

- 6 months (at least 179 days) if you are aged 12 to 15

- If you had COVID-19

- If you had COVID-19 after your first round of vaccination, you should get your booster dose at least:

- 3 months after symptoms started or from your positive test result if you are 16 or older

- 6 months after symptoms started or from your positive test result if you are aged 12 to 15

- If you have a weak immune system

- If you have a weak immune system, you should have been offered an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose.

You can get your booster at least 3 months after your additional dose if you are 12 or older, they said.

"An additional dose followed by a booster will hopefully give you better protection against COVID-19."

If you have had COVID-19 after your additional dose but need a booster dose, you need to wait:

- 3 months after symptoms started or from your positive test result if you are 16 or older

- 6 months after symptoms started or from your positive test result if you are aged 12 to 15