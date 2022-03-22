Search

22 Mar 2022

Renewed calls for temporary library in Limerick suburb

Cllr Elena Secas has called a library to be opened in Castletroy

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

22 Mar 2022 2:15 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE COUNCIL has been urged to open a temporary library for the Castletroy community in the area’s shopping centre.

Labour councillor Elena Secas was told by the local authority that an “options study” would be done to assess the possibility of opening such a facility in what is the fastest growing area in the region.

“​This is absolutely crazy and unacceptable. I have been raising the need for a library in the area for years and it is time that this is delivered at least on a temporary basis for a start. People do not want or need any more studies, people want and need a library in the area, so I urge the Council to engage with the owner of the Castletroy Town Centre to open a temporary library there.” the Cllr said

Councillor Secas (pictured) has said there is a “development imbalance” in Castletroy and accused the local authority of “burying their head in the sand” on the issue.

​“We cannot have more houses built in Castletroy without developing proper infrastructure such as schools and community facilities. It is time that the Council step up to address the biggest issues faced by families in Castletroy which is a total development imbalance,” she said.

“It is all very well to recognize the need for a library, community centre and other facilities in the area but you need to take the necessary steps to provide them and not hide behind doing more studies and strategies,” the councillor concluded.

Local News

