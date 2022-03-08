Daily Covid figures released by the Department of Health

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,423 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In addition, on Monday 7th March, 6,957* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
Hospitalisation figures have declined slightly since yesterday, while ICU figures have increased.
As of 8am today, 803 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, compared to a figure of 808 on Monday.
Today, 51 are in ICU, compared to a figure of 57, which was noted yesterday.
Irish farmers rely on Ukraine for almost 50% of their requirements for maize corn which is used in animal feed
